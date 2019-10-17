This is the look Deepika gives Ranveer when he's late

New Delhi: Bollywood's ultimate star couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are often seen PDAing on the internet and the duo also never shy away from pulling each other's legs.

On Wednesday, when Deepika posted a glamorous snap while striking a fierce pose in red rose couture her husband Ranveer was among the first to comment on it.

"This is the "Is this any time to come home?" glare," the 'Gully Boy' actor wrote on his wife's recent Instagram post.