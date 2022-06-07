THIS is how Deepika Padukone helped Manushi Chhillar bag lead role in Samrat Prithviraj

Bollywood debutante Manushi Chhillar, who has impressed everyone with her acting prowess in Samrat Prithviraj, has an interesting anecdote about how she bagged the role by impressing everyone during her audition. The former Miss World nailed a scene featuring Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone in Bajirao Mastani.

Manushi, who is playing the role of Princess Sanyogita in Samrat Prithviraj, shares, “Everything about my debut in the film about Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s life and daredevilry is special. I remember I had the most intense and challenging audition for the film because I was given a scene that Deepika Padukone performed incredibly well in Bajirao Mastani! I knew I had to do a good job for me to get Samrat Prithviraj, and thankfully Adi (Aditya Chopra) sir, my director Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivediji, Shanoo Sharma (casting director) and the team at YRF were impressed by my effort.”

Manushi, who was crowned as Miss World 17 years after Priyanka Chopra Jonas last won it for India, adds, “I was contacted after the audition and informed that I had landed this big debut. I was elated. It was a validation that I could chase my dreams in this industry if I put my best foot forward and constantly hone my skills to establish myself as a good actor.”

Samrat Prithviraj is directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is best known for directing the television epic Chanakya and the critically acclaimed film Pinjar. Akshay Kumar is essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly to protect India from Muhammad of Ghor, and Manushi has been paired opposite him. Manushi has received a lot of love and appreciation for her performance in the film. It hit silver screens on June 3.