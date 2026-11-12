'This Can Affect A Parent': Vivian Dsena SLAMS Bigg Boss 20 Contestants For Bringing Mahhi Vij's Daughter Tara Into A Task; Recalls His Own Painful Experience

'This Incident Compelled Me To...': Vivian Dsena SLAMS Bigg Boss 20 Contestants For Bringing Mahhi Vij's Daughter Tara's Name Into A Task; Recalls His Experience |

Television actor and Bigg Boss 18 first runner-up Vivian Dsena took to social media to call out the Bigg Boss 20 contestants for dragging Mahhi Vij's daughter, Tara, into the game. Recalling his own experience of his daughter's name being brought up on the show, Vivian said he knew how deeply such incidents could hurt a parent. He also extended his support to Mahhi, wishing her and Jay Bhanushali strength and positivity amid the situation.

Vivian wrote, "Throughout my journey with Bigg Boss, both before and after being a part of the show, I've consciously refrained from commenting on its happenings." However, he said a particular incident in Bigg Boss 20 compelled him to break his silence. Referring to the recent task in which contestants brought Mahhi's daughter into the discussion, the actor said he could relate to what the actress was going through.

Throughout my journey with Bigg Boss, both before and after being a part of the show, I've consciously refrained from commenting on its happenings. But this particular incident has genuinely compelled me to break that silence. Having experienced something similar when my daughter's name was brought into the show during a particular segment, I know how deeply something like this can affect a parent. You can question someone's game, disagree with their decisions or have differences of opinion, but never bring an innocent child into an adult's battles. Tara is just seven years old and has absolutely nothing to do with this game. @MahhiVij_ , stay strong. Your strength speaks for itself. Wishing you and @imjaybhanushali nothing but positivity and strength. Play the game, fight your battles, but leave the children out of it. Some boundaries should never be crossed, inside or outside the Bigg Boss house. — Vivian Dsena (@VivianDsena01) November 12, 2026

Drawing a parallel with his own experience, Vivian added, "Having experienced something similar when my daughter's name was brought into the show during a particular segment, I know how deeply something like this can affect a parent."

He further urged the contestants to keep their disagreements with Mahhi limited to the game, stating that they could question her gameplay, disagree with her opinions or challenge her decisions, but should not drag her "child into adult's battles." He also reminded everyone that "Tara is just seven years old and has absolutely nothing to do with this game."

Extending his support to Mahhi, Vivian tagged the actress and wrote, "Stay strong. Your strength speaks for itself." He also wished her and Jay Bhanushali "nothing but positivity and strength." Concluding his message, Vivian urged the contestants to play the game without involving children, stressing that "Some boundaries should never be crossed, inside or outside the Bigg Boss house."

Jay Bhanushali had also broken his silence over the controversy, announcing that he would no longer allow his children to watch Bigg Boss 20. His decision came after contestants Yung DSA and Kanika Mann dragged seven-year-old Tara into a provocation task, making personal remarks about Mahhi's motherhood and suggesting her children would feel ashamed of her actions. Jay said his children had started watching the show and asking him questions about the remarks, adding that their peace and innocence mattered more than the game.