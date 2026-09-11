'There Has Been So Much Chatter...': Amar Upadhyay Excited To See Fans' Reaction As Mihir Returns To Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

Amar Upadhyay Excited To See Fans' Reaction As Mihir Returns To Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 |

Amar Upadhyay, popularly known as Mihir, is finally back on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. After viewers eagerly waited for his entry, the actor has made his much-awaited comeback to the show. Reflecting on his return, Amar said, “It genuinely feels like coming home.” He added that with several changes already taking place in the storyline, he is excited to see how the audience reacts to Mihir’s return.

Talking about reprising his iconic role, Amar said, “Mihir mere liye sirf ek character nahi hai. He has been such a huge part of my journey, and the love audiences have given him over the years is something I have always carried with me.” He also recalled how fans had continuously questioned whether Mihir would return to the show.

“There has been so much chatter around whether Mihir is coming back. My fans have been eagerly waiting for my return and haven’t stopped asking when I would be back on the show,” he said.

Amar added that witnessing the excitement surrounding his comeback has made his “homecoming even more special”. Speaking about returning to Shantiniketan and reuniting with Tulsi, he said the experience feels like coming back home. At the same time, the actor acknowledged that the story has evolved considerably during his absence and Mihir will be returning to a very different family dynamic.

“But a lot has happened, equations have changed, and Mihir is returning to a family that has been through its own journey. I’m excited to see how audiences react when he finally walks back into their lives,” Amar said.

Amar's 14-week absence from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 had sparked speculation about the reason behind his hiatus. At the time, reports suggested that his return as Mihir Virani was delayed amid discussions over his remuneration, with talks between the actor and makers reportedly hitting a roadblock over his fees. Amar Upadhyay reportedly earns around Rs. 1.5 lakh per episode for playing Mihir in KSBKBT 2.