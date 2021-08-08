Theatre: Directors Akshay Raheja and Gaurav Singh give insight into 'Lifeline 99 99', an interactive telephonic show

An immersive experience

This writer decided to dive into one such world. An IVRS voice gave us the option to select one of the experiences and we decided to go with ‘Art vs Artist’. When our phone rang promptly on time on a Sunday afternoon, the voice at the other end introduced himself to us as Srijan. Over the course of the next 30-40 minutes, he took us into the world of a poet and his poetry collection. The free-flowing conversation led to word games and even a small singing session. But, mainly, we tried to find the answer to the questions: Can art be experienced from afar, and did art come first or the artist?

The lack of visual distraction meant that this writer was able to use her imagination to immerse herself into the world painted by the caller at the other end. Once the call came to an end, we realised that we could have been tucked inside our beds in our PJs during the conversation and it would not have been a problem!