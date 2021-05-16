Thespian Nadira Z Babbar shares her take on digital plays, and talks about her theatre group, Ekjute

What was the motivation behind starting Ekjute?

While I was at the NSD and later on in Germany, I was introduced to a lot of new ideas and subjects pertaining to universal theatre. Hence, I decided that I must have my own theatre company to promote and project good theatre through the presentation of plays covering a wide spectrum.

From the numerous plays that you done, which is your favourite?

You have asked a difficult question. If you ask a mother, who is her favourite child, what would she say? Every child is her favourite… Likewise, every play or role has its own importance for me. For instance, in Begum Jaan, I play the role of a classical singer who is quite witty — this play is written by Javed Siddiqui and the highlight of the play is humour and pathos. Another play is Meri Maa Ke Haath, which is about my mother Razia and is enacted by me. This is the journey of an extraordinary woman who was a political worker, social activist and a great human being. Despite problems in her life, she was a great example of hope and optimism for each and every one of us who was close to her. This play is quite beautifully directed by Makarand Deshpande. My mother’s writings were an outcry for the downtrodden, which questioned the existing dogmas in the society, thereby successfully moulding the psyche of a whole generation. We also did plays like Daauda Daauda Bhaga Bhaga, which is a comedy and a satire directed by my daughter, Juhi Babbar, and adapted from an American comedy by George Abbot and J.C.Holmes. Another one from the comedy genre is the women-centric Chalona Aajao.