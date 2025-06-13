 The Traitors: Uorfi Javed SLAMS 'Badtameez' Apoorva Mukhija After She Calls Her 'Delusion Ki Devi' - Know About Their Major Clash
The Traitors: Uorfi Javed SLAMS 'Badtameez' Apoorva Mukhija After She Calls Her 'Delusion Ki Devi' - Know About Their Major Clash

The Traitors kicked off on June 12, and with just the first three episodes released, the show is already delivering high-voltage drama. In the third episode, contestants Uorfi Javed and Apoorva Mukhija got into a heated argument, surprising viewers who had seen the duo form a bond in the earlier episodes

Ria SharmaUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 05:20 PM IST
article-image

Karan Johar's much-anticipated reality show The Traitors kicked off on June 12, and with just the first three episodes released, the show is already delivering high-voltage drama. In the third episode, contestants Uorfi Javed and Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, got into a heated argument, surprising viewers who had seen the duo form a bond in the earlier episodes.

A video shared by the show's makers on social media on Friday captures glimpses of their initial camaraderie and the unexpected fallout.

Here's what happened between them -

In one of the early moments on the show, Apoorva broke down emotionally, missing her mother. When Uorfi approached her to offer comfort, Apoorva reacted sharply, snapping at her. The sudden outburst didn't sit well with Uorfi, who responded, "She is not at the same level as I am. She needs to respect me."

article-image

Not one to hold back, Apoorva fired back with, "Naa uski height badi hai naa uska dimag. I don't need that negativity." The argument quickly escalated, with Uorfi concluding, "I don't need to be your friend or I don't wish to speak to you."

After the clip was shared by the makers on Instagram, Apoorva took another jab at Uorfi in the comments, writing, "Mujhe mother bolte hain but delusional ki devi toh Urfi hain (sic)." She also posted the video on her Instagram story with the caption, "Gotta give it to Uorfi, hum same level pe toh nahi hai."

Uorfi, known for her sharp comebacks, didn't stay silent. She re-shared the post and wrote, "Not at the same level cause I mai is ladki ki tarah battameez nahi hu :) Agar battameezi cool hai toh mujhe nahi banna cool gang ka part."

Take a look at her post here:

With such fiery exchanges this early in the show, The Traitors promises to be a rollercoaster of emotions, alliances, and confrontations in the episodes to come.

Hosted by Karan, the next three episodes of the show will release on Thursday (June 19) on Amazon Prime Video.

