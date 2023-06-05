The Second Husband's Uhm Hyun Kyung and Cha Seo Won to get married after confirming pregnancy news

Love is in the air as popular actors Cha Seo Won and Uhm Hyun Kyung are planning to tie the knot once Cha Seo Won completes his military service. This delightful news was confirmed by Yeojin Entertainment, leaving fans thrilled and eager to celebrate the couple's upcoming nuptials.

Cha Seo Won, who enlisted in the South Korean military back in November 2022, will soon be discharged, making way for their joyous union. Moreover, in an unexpected turn of events, it was revealed by Namoo Actors, Cha Seo Won's agency, that Uhm Hyun Kyung is expecting, adding even more excitement to the couple's journey towards building a future together.

The two met and fell in love on the sets of their show

According to a recent report by Hankook Ilbo, Cha Seo Won and Uhm Hyun Kyung's love story began to blossom after working together on the drama series "The Second Husband." The pair's chemistry on-screen evidently transcended into real life, leading them to embark on a romantic relationship. They were actively involved in the show from August 2021 to April 2022, capturing the hearts of viewers with their remarkable performances.

Here's what their agency & actors said

Reacting to the news, both Yeojin Entertainment and Namoo Actors issued official statements. Yeojin Entertainment expressed, "Uhm Hyun Kyung and Cha Seo Won had been dating and had planned a marriage. The plan would probably proceed after Cha Seo Won’s discharge from the military. While their marrigae date is yet to be fixed, it’s indeed true that Uhm Hyun Kyung is pregnant.”

Namoo Actors echoed this sentiment, adding, "Both of them began to know about each other during their drama and the two realised about developed feelings for each other when the drama ended. So they went into a relationship with a marriage in mind, They will definitely organise their wedding after Cha Seo Won gets discharged from the military.”

In a heartfelt message, Namoo Actors expressed their gratitude for the support received and shared, "Amidst this, a precious new life came to the two like a blessing. They are waiting for their new life right now with utmost caution and gratitude. We request your understanding for not being able to share more information so that hey can share this blessing silently and lovingly. Our deepe gratitude to the fans who watch out for actoi Cha Seo Won and ask you to express your support while watching them with warmth in future.”

Hyun Kyung's career

Uhm Hyun Kyung, known for her debut in "Rainbow Romance" back in 2006 and subsequent appearances in dramas such as "Defendant" and "A Man in a Veil," imptpressed the audiences with her versatile talent.

Cha Seo Won, who made his debut in 2013 with "Heirs," has also left a lasting impression with notable roles in "Liver or Die" and "Unintentional Love Story." The couple's collaboration on the drama "Miss Lee" in 2019 further solidified their on-screen chemistry, making them a beloved K-drama pair.