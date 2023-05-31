BTS' Take Two: All the details about upcoming fan song & why it is important to ARMY

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 31, 2023
BTS announces the release of their digital single 'Take Two' on June 9 to mark the tenth anniversary of their debut.
'Take Two' is a heartfelt melody that reflects BTS's sincere sentiments and stories.
The upcoming song, which is a treat to fans on the group’s 10th anniversary, is produced by SUGA with contributions from J-Hope and RM in the songwriting process.
The song conveys the message of BTS's desire to stay together in the future, their gratitude towards the ARMY for sharing brilliant moments.
It also shows their appreciation for the love from their fans.
BTS reveals details about their time spent with ARMY and the upcoming activities under the theme of 'Take Two.'
This release holds significance for ARMYs as it showcases BTS's dedication to their fans even during their hiatus and acknowledges the absence of J-Hope and Jin, who are currently serving in the military.
Despite individual schedules and milestones, BTS and their company have ensured that there is ample content for ARMYs to celebrate the important occasion of their tenth anniversary.
