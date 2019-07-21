The new bunch who will survive?

The new generation of young stars has arrived on the marquee and has created quite a splash. But who will be the long runners and the proverbial ‘lambi race ka ghoda’ at the box office, is quite a riddle! Many stars have had bumper hits at the box office but can they retain their weight at the box office in the future, is a question by itself.

Narendra Hirawat, of the famous producer-distributor firm Hirawat and Co says, “There are many names in the reckoning but the box office doesn’t entertain any Tom, Dick and Harry. That said, I find Rajkummar Rao extremely exciting as he is young, talented and quite a star at the box office.

Also, Ayushmann Khurrana is very talented with a slew of hits across pan Indian audiences and that’s why we are working with him in our home production Gulabo Sitabo where Khurrana has been cast opposite the legendary Amitabh Bachchan.