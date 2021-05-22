‘The moment you feel that you have learnt everything, you will not progress in life,’ says choreographer Ganesh Acharya

As a young boy, Ganesh was inspired by his father Gopi who was a brilliant dancer and choreographer. After his father's demise, Ganesh further learnt dance from his sister and subsequently, became an assistant to ace choreographer Kamal Master and worked with him for few years. At the age of 19, Ganesh became an independent choreographer for his first film Anaam (1992). In his three-decade long career not only has he established himself as one of the top choreographers in Bollywood, but he has also dabbled into acting and film direction. Today, he is also the secretary of the Cine Choreographers Association. In a candid chat, the ace choreographer talks about his journey so far. Excerpts:

How were you initiated to dance?

As a young boy, I used to watch my father dance... he was a brilliant dancer. I started imitating him and that’s how it all started. However, after my father’s demise, I was greatly disturbed as the responsibility of taking care of the family increased but my sister further taught me to dance and take dance seriously. Then I met Kamal Master and he encouraged me after which I started working as his assistant.