Watch: On ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, choreographer Ganesh Acharya reveals he lost 98 kgs; check out Kapil's response

While the ace choreographer’s fans and followers are inspired by his weight-loss journey, Acharya has been headlining for the last couple of years under MeToo allegations by multiple women.

Earlier this year, an FIR was registered against Acharya for allegedly sexually harassing a woman. No arrest has been made in the case yet. Acharya had denied the allegations.

A week later, another woman has alleged that the dance master sexually abused her in 1990.

Former actress Tanushree Dutta was the first woman who came forward when the MeToo movement was at its peak in Bollywood.

She has in the past accused Acharya of being 'complacent' in her allegations against her "Horn Ok Pleassss" co-star Nana Patekar.

On work front, Acharya’s latest project is “Coolie No 1” remake featuring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. He choreographed the song "Teri Bhabhi" - sung by Dev Negi and Neha Kakkar.

The song has Varun dressed as a coolie Raju, and crazy in love with a rich girl played by Sara. The video shows Raju and his coolie friends take over a railway station, as they celebrate Raju falling head over heels in love.

“Coolie No. 1” is directed by David Dhawan. The film is a remake of the 1995 hit of the same name that Dhawan made, which in turn was a remake of the 1993 Tamil film Chinna Mapillai.

The new version also features Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Sahil Vaid in key roles, and is scheduled to release during Christmas on Amazon Prime Video.