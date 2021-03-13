'The Married Woman' actor Ridhi Dogra talks about OTT, dealing with criticism, and more

TV actor Ridhi Dogra is currently basking in the success of her recently released Alt Balaji web series, The Married Woman. Based on author Manju Kapoor’s novel of the same name, the series revolves around two women, who dare to rise beyond sexual and societal boundaries. In an interview with the Cinema Journal, Ridhi opens up about what inspired her to say yes to the series, and shares her take on the content that various OTT platforms are offering. Excerpts from the interview:

What prompted you to say yes to The Married Woman?

The show is based on Manju Kapur’s 2002 novel A Married Woman. As an actor, bagging the role was like cracking a great deal. I have done a lot of television shows in my career. Thus, it was important to prove my mettle to the audience by playing a different character. The story of the web series is unique as it shows the journey of an individual who is experiencing emotions that are running up the roof.

Since the subject was so sensitive, I was clear from the beginning that I will not sign up for it if it’s not handled well. The team and I were on the same page as they, too, wanted to tell the story without any frills and took great care during the filming. That was one reason why I was not apprehensive of doing intimate scenes.