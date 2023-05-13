The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 8: Adah Sharma's film inches closer to ₹100 crore mark

'The Kerala Story' is all set to become one of the biggest films of the year as it is nearing the Rs 100 crore mark at a steady pace.

The film has been surrounded with complaints and controversies since the moment the trailer was dropped online, and post the film's release in theatres, protests have erupted in several parts of the country.

'The Kerala Story' has been facing opposition and backlash from several political leaders, who have accused the makers of trying to spread hate against a particular religion through the film.

The Kerala Story nears Rs 100 crore mark

As per the latest figures, 'The Kerala Story' will very soon make a place for itself in the Rs 100 crore club.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh informed that the film earned a whopping Rs 12.23 crore on its second Friday. It opened with Rs 8.05 crore at the box office last week, but since then, the numbers have only gone up.

The film has been growing steadily but rapidy, and the total box office collection of 'The Kerala Story' now stands at Rs 93.37 crore, just about Rs 7 crore short of the coveted Rs 100 crore mark.

Considering the trends and the fact that the film is now set to face its second Saturday test, 'The Kerala Story' is expected to comfortably enter the Rs 100 crore club even before its second weekend ends.

The Kerala Story controversy

'The Kerala Story' is said to tell the true story of three women from the southern state who were tricked and impregnated and later trafficked to countries like Iraq and Syria to join the ISIS.

It stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani in lead roles. It has been directed by Sudipto Ghosh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

The West Bengal government had banned 'The Kerala Story' in the state post its release, but on Friday, the Supreme Court rapped the authorities in the eastern state for the decision.

"If the film can run in other parts of the country, why should the State of West Bengal ban the film? If the public does not think that the film is not worth seeing, they will not see it," the apex court said.

Tamil Nadu theatre owners had refused to screen the film in their cinema halls citing law and order scares, and the SC has now issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu government to look into the matter.