The Kerala Story is spreading Islamophobic propaganda and baseless claims, says CPI MP Binoy Viswam

Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has sent a formal letter to Union Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur, requesting a strict action against the upcoming movie ‘The Kerala Story’.

Viswam claims that the film, which is set to release on May 5, 2023, is based on "Islamophobic propaganda" and intends to malign the image of Kerala.

Viswam feels the film is nothing but a hatred campaign against Kerala and Islamic community

Viswam has accused the makers of the film of deliberately misquoting and misinterpreting statements made by the former Chief Ministers of the state, VS Achudananthan and Oommen Chandy.

The film claims to unearth the story of 32,000 women who went missing in Kerala, but Viswam has alleged that this claim is based on lies and extrapolations.

According to Viswam, the film is nothing but a politically motivated hatred campaign against Kerala and the Muslim community.

He has also claimed that the film's official trailer is a misrepresentation of facts and aims at fueling hatred. He further stated that the narrative being propelled by the movie is dangerous for communal harmony in Kerala in particular and the country in general.

He requested to verify the facts first

This controversial film features stars like Adah Sharma, Siddhi Idnani, Yogita Bihani, and Sonia Balani in the lead roles.

The trailer of the film claimed that 32,000 girls from Kerala went missing and later joined the terrorist group, ISIS.

This claim has been refuted by the Union Home Ministry, which informed the Parliament that no cases of 'love jihad' have been reported.

Viswam has urged the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to initiate an inquiry into the fallacious claims being made through the movie.

He also urged the makers to verify the facts in their narrative before releasing it for the audience to preserve the amity, honesty and truth.

In conclusion, the allegations of Islamophobia against 'The Kerala Story' have sparked a debate around the exaggerated claims made in the film. As the controversy rages on, it remains to be seen how the makers of the film and the Information and Broadcasting Ministry respond to the accusations.