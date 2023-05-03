Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane demands 'The Kerala Story' to be declared tax-free in state: 'Important to make people aware'

Nitesh Rane, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Kankavli constituency and son of union minister Narayan Rane, met with Minister of Cultural Affairs Sudhir Mungantiwar and demanded that the upcoming movie 'The Kerala Story' be declared tax-free in state of Maharashtra from the first day of its release. Rane, in his memorandum to Mungantiwar, said the movie is based on the subject of 'Love Jihad' and it is very important for the people of all parts of the state know what love jihad is.

Kerala story based on true incident, should be declared tax-free to raise awareness: Rane

In a memorandum given to Mumngantivar, Rane wrote: "The trailer of the movie "The Kerala Story" produced by Mr. Vipul Amritlal Shah and directed by Sudipto Sen has been released recently. The movie will be released on 5th May 2023 across Maharashtra including Mumbai. The glimpses of the film reveal that the film is based on a true incident. The subject of the said film is based on Love Jihad, and it is very important for the people of all parts of the state to know socially what the subject of Love Jihad is."

Rane further explained what 'Love Jihad' is and what transpires in the storyline of the said movie.

"Many deceived Hindu girls have committed suicide in the past and many Hindu organizations have raised their voices in this regard from time to time. It is requested that an order be made from the state government to completely waive the entertainment tax of this film so that maximum number of viewers in the state can watch this film and get social awareness from it," Rane demanded.

The Kerala Story controversy

'The Kerala Story' stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, Siddhi Idnani, Vijay Krishna, Pranay Pachauri, and Pranav Mishra. It has been directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

'The Kerala Story' is scheduled to release in theatres on May 5, however, a plea was moved in the Supreme Court to stall the film on the grounds of it being aimed at tarnishing the image of the southern state and India as a whole. But the apex court refused to entertain the plea stating that necessary modifications have already been suggested to the makers by the censor board.

The censor board ordered the makers to chop off 10 scenes in the film, including a speech of former Kerala CM VS Achuthanathan. The film has been awarded an 'A' certificate by the CBFC.