Amid controversy over 'The Kerala Story', Adah Sharma reaches JNU for movie screening

New Delhi: Adah Sharma's latest project, 'The Kerala Story' is embroiled in controversies due to the facts shown in the film.

The film is set to release after two days. Meanwhile, a screening of 'The Kerala Story' was placed at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The director of the film, Sudipto Sen was present during the screening of the controversial movie.

During the screening event at the varsity, The producer of the film, Vipul Shah and actress Adah Sharma were also seated.

Talking about the film, the director said, "People should watch this film, if the film is liked by the audience then it will be the biggest achievement for me."

The Commando 2 famed actress tweets on the micro-blogging site twitter to share her experience at the JNU.

I hope and pray now that the movie releases in theatres for all of you to watch too ❤️🙏 #TheKeralaStory

About the film

The film centres around forced religious conversion and reportedly claims that approximately 32,000 women in Kerala were converted to Islam and many were taken to ISIS-ruled Syria when the terror group was at the peak of its power.

"The movie's plot deals around 3 girls from the southern state, out of which first one is lodged in a jail in Afghanistan, second girl has has committed suicide and her family is still waiting for justice. Whereas, the third girl is repeatedly assaulted thus she escapes from the criminals following her", said the director.

Controversy on the Film

Many communities have raised objections regarding the story of The Kerala Story. Before a few days into its release of the film, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court against the content of the film, demanding a stay on the release of 'The Karel Story'. However, the apex court has refused to stay the release.