The India Story Box Office Collection Day 4: Shreyas Talpade & Kajal Aggarwal's Film Fails To Pick Up, Earns ₹9 Lakh

The India Story Box Office Collection Day 4 | Photo Via YouTube

The India Story Box, starring Shreyas Talpade and Kajal Aggarwal , continues to struggle at the box office, with the film failing to attract audiences despite its socially relevant subject. Released on July 24, the film has recorded disappointing numbers in its opening days and has been unable to gain momentum at the ticket counters.

Set against a rural backdrop, The India Story explores the impact of chemical misuse and pesticide-heavy farming on communities. The film attempts to highlight the challenges faced by farmers and the consequences of excessive dependence on harmful agricultural practices.

The India Story Box Office Collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, The India Story collected an India net of just Rs 9 lakh on Day 5. Its total India net collection currently stands at around Rs 82 lakh, while the India gross collection has reached approximately Rs 92 lakh.

The film's performance is considered underwhelming, especially when compared to its reported production budget of around Rs 20 crore to Rs 30 crore. With earnings remaining below the Rs 1 crore mark after several days of release, The India Story is facing a difficult path towards recovering its investment through theatrical revenue.

The India Story Budget

Given its reported budget of around Rs 20 crore to Rs 30 crore, the film's existing box office collection is far from what would be required to achieve a profitable theatrical run.

The India Story Review