The India Story Box Office Collection Day 3: Kajal Aggarwal & Shreyas Talpade's Film Faces Tough Run, Collects ₹73 Lakh

The India Story Box Office Collection Day 3 | Photo Via YouTube

Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade's The India Story is struggling to gain momentum at the box office. Released on July 24, despite featuring popular actors, the film has failed to attract a significant audience during its theatrical run and continues to record low collections.

Set against a rural backdrop, The India Story explores the impact of chemical misuse and pesticide-heavy farming on communities. The film attempts to highlight the challenges faced by farmers and the consequences of excessive dependence on harmful agricultural practices.

The India Story Box Office Collection Day 3

According to Sacnilk, The India Story has collected Rs 73 lakh net in India so far. The film's India gross collection stands at Rs 82 lakh, while its worldwide gross collection is also reported to be around Rs 82 lakh.

The film showed some improvement on its third day, collecting Rs 32 lakh net in India, compared to Rs 25 lakh net on Day 2. However, the overall earnings remain disappointing considering the reported production cost.

The India Story Budget

While the makers have not officially revealed the budget, reports suggest that The India Story was made on an estimated budget of around Rs 20-30 crore. Compared to its reported budget, the film's current box office performance is underwhelming, as it has recovered only a small portion of its investment through theatrical earnings.

The India Story Review