The India Story Box Office Collection Day 2: Kajal Aggarwal & Shreyas Talpade's Film Continues Disappointing Run, Earns ₹25 Lakh

and Shreyas Talpade's The India Story continues to struggle at the box office. Despite its socially relevant storyline centred on the battle against the pesticide crisis and performances by two popular actors, the film has managed only modest collections over its opening weekend, with its Day 2 earnings reflecting a slow theatrical run.
The India Story Box Office Collection Day 2
According to Sacnilk, The India Story collected Rs 25 lakh net in India on Day 2. This takes the film's total India net collection to Rs 41 lakh, while its worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 46 lakh after two days in theatres.
Although the film recorded an improvement over its opening day, the Day 2 collection cannot be considered strong. The earnings remain below expectations for a commercial release, especially over the weekend when films typically witness a significant jump in footfalls.
The India Story Budget
Reports suggest that The India Story has been made on an estimated budget of around Rs 20-30 crore.
Compared to its production cost, the film has recovered only a small fraction of its investment so far. To emerge as a successful theatrical venture, it will require a dramatic turnaround in collections over the coming days.
The India Story Review
The Free Press Journal reviewer gave The India Story a 2.5 stars out of 5 and said, "The film belongs to and Kajal Aggarwal, who both surprise everyone with stellar performances. For the film’s direction, while one may give full marks to Chettan DK for not resorting to cinematic liberties and sugar-coating facts before presenting them on the big screen, the fact also remains that his magical touch is sorely missing in a bunch of scenes (like the courtroom drama). This film will surely be an eye-opener for many. But, if your eyes are 'already opened,' then you might as well wait for the film to be streamed on OTT!"