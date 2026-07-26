The India Story Box Office Collection Day 2: Kajal Aggarwal & Shreyas Talpade's Film Continues Disappointing Run, Earns ₹25 Lakh

The India Story Box Office Collection Day 2 | Photo Via YouTube

Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade's The India Story continues to struggle at the box office. Despite its socially relevant storyline centred on the battle against the pesticide crisis and performances by two popular actors, the film has managed only modest collections over its opening weekend, with its Day 2 earnings reflecting a slow theatrical run.

The India Story Box Office Collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk, The India Story collected Rs 25 lakh net in India on Day 2. This takes the film's total India net collection to Rs 41 lakh, while its worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 46 lakh after two days in theatres.

Although the film recorded an improvement over its opening day, the Day 2 collection cannot be considered strong. The earnings remain below expectations for a commercial release, especially over the weekend when films typically witness a significant jump in footfalls.

The India Story Budget

Reports suggest that The India Story has been made on an estimated budget of around Rs 20-30 crore.

Compared to its production cost, the film has recovered only a small fraction of its investment so far. To emerge as a successful theatrical venture, it will require a dramatic turnaround in collections over the coming days.

The India Story Review