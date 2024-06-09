The Great Indian Kapil Show Episode 11 Review: Sania Mirza Emerges As SASS QUEEN, Kapil & Team Back In Form

The Great Indian Kapil Show made a rather triumphant return with tis 11th episode on Netflix last night featuring olympian champs, Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal and Mary Kom as guests this week. Well, this week, all we do is agree and celebrate Kapil and his team being back in their 'old forms,' delivering it straight out of the park. Like every week, this week too we bring to you a list of hits and misses we felt the episode comprised of.

HITS:

For a change, this time around, for the first time, Kapil and his team took the reins, refusing to rely solely on the guests to carry the show. The team brought their 'A-game' on the forefront that had the guests and also the viewers laughing out loud. The team appeared easy and relaxed, and nothing from the jokes to the laughter of the guests felt forced.

Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal and Mary Kom as guests this week brought their unique charm, authenticity and realness to the show. Anecdotes from their personal lives are something the viewers will love.

However, the one person who completely stole the show has to be Sania Mirza, hands down. From co hosting the show with Kapil for a segment to her witty and hilarious comebacks leaving even Kapil with no come backs is bound to leave the viewers in splits. Sania felt like a natural fit for the show.

Krushna Abhishek as Jeetendra presented one of the best segments on the episode last night and had the guests rolling with laughter. His segment felt effortless and hence went ahead to be a hilarious one.

Misses:

This episode as compared to the previous ones was a tad bit longer which will make some segments appear a little stretched.

While Krushna Abhishek's act was hilarious and remarkable, Sunil Grover and Kiku Sharda's acts appeared as fillers and average.

Clearly, this week around, the hits weigh higher than the misses which makes episode 11 of the show one of the best episodes of the show so far. So go ahead to watch The Great Indian Kapil Show on your Sunday, and do it specially for the Sass queen, Sania Mirza.