The Fiery Priest: Season 2 OTT Release Date - All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

The Fiery Priest: Season 2 OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Fiery Priest is a crime comedy series starring Kim Nam-gil, Lee Hanee, and Kim Sung-kyun in the lead roles. The second season of the show is all set to release on an OTT platform in November 2024.

When and where to watch The Fiery Priest: Season 2?

The series is set to release on November 8, 2024. K-drama lovers can watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.

Plot

The series follows the story of an NIA agent named Michael, who becomes a Catholic Priest after the mysterious deaths of a few priests. He decides to take vengeance in the hope of bringing justice to corrupt officials and gangsters responsible for the death of the priests. What happens when dishonest prosecutors refuses to work with him?

Cast and production of The Fiery Priest: Season 2

The cast of the series includes Kim Nam-gil as Michael, Kim Sung-kyun as Goo Dae-young, Lee Hanee as Park Kyung-sun, Keum Sae-rok as Seo Seung-ah, Go Jun as Hwang Cheol-bum, Jeong Young-joo as Jung Dong-ja, and Jung In-gi as Nam Suk-goo, Kim Won-hae as Vladimir Gozhaev, Jung Dong-hwan as Father Lee Young-joon.

The series also features Ko Kyu-pil as Oh Yo-han, Yoon Joo-hee as Bae Hee-jung, Kim Min-jae as Lee Jung-gwon, Jung Jae-kwang as Kim Keon-yong, Jeon Eun-mi as Wangmat Foods staff, and Son Jong-hak as a former detective in pivotal roles.

It is directed and written by Lee Myoungwoo and Park Jae-beom. The music of the series is composed by Gaemi. It is produced by Ahn Jae-hyun and Shin Sang-yoon under Samhwa Networks Studios and Big Ocean ENM.