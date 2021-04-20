'The Crown' actor Olivia Colman in talks to join Marvel Studio's series 'Secret Invasion'

Los Angeles: Oscar-winning British star Olivia Colman, who is nominated this year for the best supporting actress Academy Award for her role in "The Father", is in talks to join Marvel Studio's next series, "Secret Invasion".

Plot details are still under wraps but the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter, uses the events of Marvel's Captain Marvel movie to focus on Samuel L Jackson-starrer secret agent Nick Fury and a shapeshifter from the alien race known as the Skrulls (Ben Mendelsohn).