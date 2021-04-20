Simu Liu stars as Marvel's first Asian superhero in 'Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings' teaser

Marvel Studios on Monday shared the look of Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, their first film to feature an Asian protagonist in Canadian-Chinese actor Simu Liu.

The studio dropped the first look and teaser-trailer of the film on Liu's birthday.

Liu, best known for his performance on CBS sitcom Kim's Convenience, will be joined by In the Mood for Love star Tony Leung, The Farewell and Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina and her Crazy Rich Asians co-star Michelle Yeoh for the film.

Liu took to Twitter and shared the poster of the film.

"Whoever said that you could only receive presents on your birthday? Today, I'm giving you your very first look at the teaser poster for @ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings! "Coming to theatres September 3rd (trailer drops in a few weeks). We're almost there people," the 32-year-old actor wrote.