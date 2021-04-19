Watch: 'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa's sweet gesture for Dwayne Johnson's daughter Tia leaves internet in awe

Former wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson's daughter Tia, who recently turned three, received the best surprise from her favourite superhero 'Aquaman' - actor Jason Momoa.
Dwayne took to Instagram to share a video of Tia watching Momoa's video message and jumping with joy. The actor revealed that he had called the 'Aquaman' star and requested him to make a video for Tia, who is huge fan.
"I had to make the call...it’s what daddy’s do," he wrote, adding, "I can’t thank my brother @prideofgypsies enough for making this adoring 3yr old’s birthday the best EVER. Her reaction is priceless and what it’s all about."
"I love you back, uso and this kind of stuff will ALWAYS be the best part of our fame.
You epitomize one of my favorite quotes - 'It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice.'
Thanks for having my back - I’ll always have yours," he concluded.
Responding to the post Jason wrote: "What an honour. we do it for our babies. for the next generation. happy birthday baby tia see u hawaii."
The adorable video left netizens in awe and several users took to the comments section to laud Dwayne and Jason.
A user wrote: "So so so so cool!!! Gave me goosebumps to see her reaction. I would do anything for my little girl too...this was epic. Setting the bar high."
"INCREDIBLE!! So cool all around. That’s the best gift ever. Tia will never forget her 3rd birthday. That’s for sure," commented another.
In another post on Monday, Dwayne revealed that Tia had asked him to draw a picture of Aquaman.
"Now this is getting ridiculous... For Tia’s birthday she insisted AquaMan join us for breakfast — and then after we eat, she asked daddy to draw AquaMan so she can FRAME IT and hang it up in her room," he shared.
"Black Adam’s gonna hand out a fresh Aqua A** Whuppin’ if this disrespect keeps up," Dwayne joked.
Johnson is all set to join the DC Universe with his highly-anticipated movie 'Black Adam'. The film based on the DC comic character of the same name is slated to come out on July 29, 2022.
