Watch: 'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa's sweet gesture for Dwayne Johnson's daughter Tia leaves internet in awe

Former wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson's daughter Tia, who recently turned three, received the best surprise from her favourite superhero 'Aquaman' - actor Jason Momoa.

Dwayne took to Instagram to share a video of Tia watching Momoa's video message and jumping with joy. The actor revealed that he had called the 'Aquaman' star and requested him to make a video for Tia, who is huge fan.

"I had to make the call...it’s what daddy’s do," he wrote, adding, "I can’t thank my brother @prideofgypsies enough for making this adoring 3yr old’s birthday the best EVER. Her reaction is priceless and what it’s all about."

"I love you back, uso and this kind of stuff will ALWAYS be the best part of our fame.

You epitomize one of my favorite quotes - 'It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice.'

Thanks for having my back - I’ll always have yours," he concluded.