'The Batman' Box Office Collection: Robert Pattinson's film earns Rs 21.75 crore in India, 1,900 crore worldwide in 4 days

Warner Bros. Pictures' superhero film 'The Batman' has earned a total of Rs 21.75 crore nett in four days in India.

According to media reports, the Matt Reeves directorial earned 20 per cent of the profit in India from Imax theatres.

Also, the film, based on the DC Comics character Batman, has made a total of $120 million (Rs 925 crore) at the international box office. The film has made $248.5 million (Rs 1,900 crore) globally.

The film is the biggest opener of 2022 thus far and the highest-grossing film released this year in North America after just one weekend in theaters. It's also the second-biggest debut of the COVID-19 pandemic era, only behind another superhero film 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.'

Directed by Matt Reeves, the film, with a budget of 200 million dollars, stars British actor Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City's vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne, alongside Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard and Jayme Lawson.

Set in Batman's second year of fighting crime, the film sees the man with superpowers uncover corruption in Gotham while pursuing the Riddler (Dano), a serial killer who targets the city's elite.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 06:19 PM IST