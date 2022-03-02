In Pics: Jason Momoa and his kids support ex-wife Lisa Bonet’s daughter Zoe Kravitz at ‘The Batman’ premiere

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa along with his kids Lola and Nakoa-Wolf arrived at ‘The Batman’ premiere in New York to support his ex-wife Lisa Bonet's daughter, Zoe Kravitz.

Zoe will be playing the lead as 'Catwoman' opposite Robert Pattinson.

At the premiere, Zoe donned an all-black outfit with feline faces to cover her bosom. She was accompanied by Pattinson and other cast members of the Matt Reeves directorial.

Check out the pictures below.

Advertisement

Photos via AFP

Advertisement

Back in January, Momoa, who parted ways with Bonet shared a poster for 'The Batman'.

The 'Aquaman' actor wrote in the caption, "so proud. Can’t wait. March 4th love u zozo."

Zoe replied in the comment section, "i love youuuuuuuuuu @prideofgypsies."

Momoa, 42, and Bonet, 54, revealed in a joint statement that they are "parting ways in marriage" though "the love between us carries on." They began dating in 2005 and later wed in October 2017. They share daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13.

Bonet shares daughter Zoe, 33, with ex Lenny Kravitz.

Set in Batman's second year of fighting crime, the film sees the man wth superpowers uncover corruption in Gotham while pursuing the Riddler (Paul Dano), a serial killer who targets the city's elite.

Reeves and Pattinson are the latest in a long line of cinematic Batman collaborations. Over the years, filmmakers Tim Burton, Joel Shumacher, Zack Snyder and Christopher Nolan have presented their perspective on the superhero and actors such as Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Ben Affleck and Christian Bale have played the masked vigilante.

The film will release in Indian theatres on March 4.

ALSO READ ‘Aquaman’ star Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonnet part ways after 16 years together

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 10:34 AM IST