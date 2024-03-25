 The Antisocial Network - Memes to Mayhem OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Platform & More
The film focuses on the origin story of a group of netizens who accidentally led to the rise of a far-right American political movement that originated in 2017

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, March 25, 2024, 05:05 PM IST
article-image

The Antisocial Network explores the adverse effects of some anonymous websites and online communities that spread to the government. The film is set to release on an OTT platform soon.

Where to watch The Antisocial Network- Memes to Mayhem

Streaming giant Netflix will release the series on April 5, 2024. The docufile is a story tracing the negative effects of the internet.

The latest documentary delves into the disasters of internet consumption when netizens toss rules for extreme measures.

Trailer of The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem

The trailer opens with a group of bored internet users creating a website that soon adopts the cult status of meme culture. The story takes a wrong turn when people on the internet start taking more serious topics as jokes or memes. It also shows eye-opening conversations about the internet.

The film mentions The 4chan channel, whose extensive meme propagation caused government problems. Before the channel's visual representation took a serious turn and started aiming at millions of people, it was all fun and games.

About The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem

The documentary will center on a particular website that gave rise to meme culture, misled the public, and spread information. It will also shed some light on Donald Trump and the riots that took place in America. It posed a threat to the government.

