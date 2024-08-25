 The Accident OTT Release Date: Know About Story, Cast & Streaming Platform
The crime-thriller series is written by Leonardo Padron and Klych Lopez with Gracia Querejeta

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 03:32 PM IST
The Accident OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Accident is a thriller series starring Ana Claudia Talancon, Erick Elias, and Erendira Ibarra in the lead roles. It is currently streaming on OTT.

Where to watch The Accident?

The crime thriller series is streaming on Netflix. It is written by Leonardo Padron and Klych Lopez, with Gracia Querejeta.

Plot

The Mexican series tells the story of four families who tragically lose their children in an accident. The devastating event occurred during a birthday party that was organised by one of the families, and they invited their neighbors to join in the celebration.

As the families come to terms with their heartbreaking loss, they soon realise that the accident was not so accidental after all and that someone was responsible for the incident and deliberately caused harm to the children.

The series follows the families as they embark on a quest for justice, determined to uncover the truth and find the person responsible for the deaths and injuries of innocent children.

Cast and production of The Accident

The Accident features Ana Claudia Talancon as Daniela, Sebastian Martinez as Emiliano, Erendira Ibarra as Lupita, Shani Lozano as Yolanda, and Silverio Palacios as Moncho. Sebastian Dante as Alex, Mauricio Isaac as Chief Santos, Macarena Garcia as Lucia, Valentina Acosta as Brenda, Erik Hayser as David, and Erick Elias as Fabian.

The 10-episodic series is produced by Andres Barahona under Mar Abierto Productions and David F Mayo. Juan Carlos Arroyo has edited the series.

