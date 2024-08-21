 The Simpson Season 36 OTT Release Date: All About Story, Characters & Where To Watch
The Simpson Season 36 OTT Release Date: All About Story, Characters & Where To Watch

The upcoming anticipated series is an adaptation of Matt Groening's show of the same name

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 04:39 PM IST
article-image
The Simpson Season 36 OTT Release Date | Trailer

The Simpson is an animated sitcom satire featuring Dan Casterllaneta, Julie Kavner, and Nancy Cartwright, among others. Its 36th season will release on OTT in October 2024.

When and where to watch The Simpson Season 36?

The comedy series will be released digitally on October 2, 2024. Audiences can watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.

Story

The story revolves around the Simpson family, who live in the town of Springfield, Middle America. The show focuses on the father of three children, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie, who works as a safety inspector at the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant and tries to keep his family happy by providing everything they need. However, when trouble knocks at home, will he be able to manage his dysfunctional family? The show aims to showcase the ups and downs of his family and the bond they share.

Characters and production of The Simpson Season 36

The much-acclaimed series ensembles the voices of actors including Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Hank Azaria, Danny DeVito, Harry Shearer, Phil Hartman, and Yeardley Smith, among others. The upcoming series is an adaptation of Matt Groening's show of the same name.

It is developed by James L Brooks, Sam Simon, and Matt Groening. Bonita Pietila has produced the show with Richard Sakai, and Richard Raynis under Gracie Films, 20th Television, and 20th Television Animation. The music is composed by Richard Gibbs, Alf Clausen, and Bleeding Fingers Music.

