 The 50 Rules & Regulations: Crazy Games In Courtyard, Face-Off With Lion In Den & 2 Key Pillars; Know Everything About The Show- Watch VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentThe 50 Rules & Regulations: Crazy Games In Courtyard, Face-Off With Lion In Den & 2 Key Pillars; Know Everything About The Show- Watch VIDEO

The 50 Rules & Regulations: Crazy Games In Courtyard, Face-Off With Lion In Den & 2 Key Pillars; Know Everything About The Show- Watch VIDEO

The latest promo of The 50 reveals the show’s rules and regulations, featuring crazy games in the courtyard and face-offs with the Lion in the den. Drama and hungama are the two key pillars, while contestants navigate power, mystery, and strategic mind games in the grand palace set.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 02:09 PM IST
article-image
The 50 | Colors TV

Another promo for the upcoming reality show The 50 has been released, offering a closer look at the house rules and regulations. The promo also hints at the intriguing role of the Lion in the show. Earlier, we gave you a sneak peek of the grand, royal-style palace set, and the set remains just as lavish. Now, let’s explore the rules and regulations, as explained by Jio Hotstar.

The 50 Rules & Regulations

The new promo of The 50 declares, “Yaha ka bas ek hi rule hoga ki yaha koi rules nahi honge.” The promo showcases the house adorned with images of the lion, setting the tone for a show full of power, mystery, and mind games for its 50 contestants.

Much like Bigg Boss, the Lion will monitor every move of the contestants, while the show promises that its two key pillars will be drama and hungama.

FPJ Shorts
The 50 Rules & Regulations: Crazy Games In Courtyard, Face-Off With Lion In Den & 2 Key Pillars; Know Everything About The Show- Watch VIDEO
The 50 Rules & Regulations: Crazy Games In Courtyard, Face-Off With Lion In Den & 2 Key Pillars; Know Everything About The Show- Watch VIDEO
'We Will Fire Back With Everything': Iran's Foreign Minister Issues Most Direct Threat Yet To US As Crackdown Over Protests Squeezes Nation
'We Will Fire Back With Everything': Iran's Foreign Minister Issues Most Direct Threat Yet To US As Crackdown Over Protests Squeezes Nation
Hrithik Roshan Shares Jaw-Dropping Shirtless Pics From 1984 To 2026; Reveals His Hardwired Obsession With 'Bollywood Biceps'
Hrithik Roshan Shares Jaw-Dropping Shirtless Pics From 1984 To 2026; Reveals His Hardwired Obsession With 'Bollywood Biceps'
Lollapalooza India 2026 To Begin In Mumbai This Weekend: Linkin Park, Playboi Carti & 40+ Artists Set To Perform At Mahalaxmi Racecourse
Lollapalooza India 2026 To Begin In Mumbai This Weekend: Linkin Park, Playboi Carti & 40+ Artists Set To Perform At Mahalaxmi Racecourse

At the center of the house lies an arena where contestants will compete in various games to gain an advantage. In the courtyard, the Lion will introduce and explain these “crazy games” to the participants.

The house also features a den, a special room where contestants will get the opportunity for one-on-one interactions with the Lion, adding another strategic layer to the game.

The 50 Release Date & Time

The 50 will be released on Colors TV on February 1, 2026. The show will air at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar and at 10.30 pm on Colors TV.

The 50 Confirmed Contestants

The confirmed contestants of The 50 are- actor Karan Patel, Monalisa, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, and Shiny Doshi, along with social media influencer Faisal Sheikh (Faisu) and reality star Divya Agarwal. Other participants include content creator Dushyant Kukreja, actor-model Rudra Rana, celebrity interviewer Ahmed Al Marzooki, and television veteran Urvashi Dholakia. In addition, sources suggest that more contestants like Nikita Bhamidipati and Shrutika Arjun will also be part of the show, though official confirmation for some of them is still awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

The 50 Rules & Regulations: Crazy Games In Courtyard, Face-Off With Lion In Den & 2 Key Pillars;...
The 50 Rules & Regulations: Crazy Games In Courtyard, Face-Off With Lion In Den & 2 Key Pillars;...
Hrithik Roshan Shares Jaw-Dropping Shirtless Pics From 1984 To 2026; Reveals His Hardwired Obsession...
Hrithik Roshan Shares Jaw-Dropping Shirtless Pics From 1984 To 2026; Reveals His Hardwired Obsession...
AR Rahman Jai Ho Controversy: Ram Gopal Varma Issues Clarification As His Old Interview Goes Viral,...
AR Rahman Jai Ho Controversy: Ram Gopal Varma Issues Clarification As His Old Interview Goes Viral,...
Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Week 2 Voting Trend: Who Might Get Eliminated Among 9 Nominated Contestants?
Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Week 2 Voting Trend: Who Might Get Eliminated Among 9 Nominated Contestants?
Dhurandhar Star Ayesha Khan Visits Attari-Wagah Border Ahead Of Republic Day 2026, Poses With Indian...
Dhurandhar Star Ayesha Khan Visits Attari-Wagah Border Ahead Of Republic Day 2026, Poses With Indian...