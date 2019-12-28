'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' dancer Sapna Chaudhary escapes fatal accident in Gurugram

Bhojpuri actress and singer Sapna Chaudhary escaped a fatal accident in Gurugram on late Friday night. The media reports said that incident happend while she was returning from a shopping trip at the Hero Honda chowk in Gurugram when a speeding car rammed into her car. The accident caused a major damage to her car. However, no one was injured in the accident.

The driver of the car who rammed into Sapna's car fled from the spot after the incident. Sapna has not filed a complaint against the driver. However, Inspector Mukesh of Badshahpur police station has said that legal action will only be taken against the driver only if a complaint is filed by the actress.

The actress is known for her most sensational number 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' and is also known for her work in Bhojpuri, Haryanvi Punjabi and Hindi films. She has also been a part of Bigg Boss 11. She had managed to create a huge fan base while she was a part of the show just within a few weeks.