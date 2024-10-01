'Tere Jaise Ch***ye...': Munawar Faruqui Loses Cool As Playground 4 Contestant Jokes About His Jail Time (VIDEO)

Munawar Faruqui, a celebrated name in the world of standup comedy is known for maintaining his composure no matter how tough a situation he is put into. Munawar's journey in Bigg Boss and Lockupp has been a testament to the same too. However, Munawar, who does not lose his cool easily was seen reprimanding a contestant during the auditions of his upcoming show 'Playground season 4.'

In a clip that has been going viral on the internet, a contestant, during the auditions for the show asks Munawar and the other judges to introduce themselves. Munawar immediately presses the 'dislike' button. Reacting to the same, the contestant asks Munawar if he is offended this soon. The contestant says, ''Itni jaldi bura maan gaye?'' Replying to the contestant, Munawar asks, ''Aapko roast karna pasand hai?'' To this the contestant answers, ''Pasand nahi hai par kar leta hoon, aap kar na shuru karo.'' By this time, Munawar who was visibly irked said, ''Main toh karta hi hoon bro, isi liye yaha pe betha hoon.'' To this, the contestant says, ''Pata nahi chalta ke roast karte ho ya stand up comedy.''

Irritated, Munawar tells the contestant that both the art forms are different and that he will not understand. Replying to the Bigg Boss 17 winner, the contestant asks Munawar to explain the art forms to him. He says, ''Bhai aap samjhao thoda, samjhne hi toh aaya hoon main.'' To this Munawar says, ''Main bhi choose karta hoon na, I pick people bro, main khud choose karta hoon.'' Listening to this, the contestant then takes a personal dig at Munawar and says, ''Phir jail choose kiya tha ya khud hi?'' Enraged, Munawar still tries to maintain his calm as he replies, ''Woh sab naseeb mein hota hai, kismat mein likha hota hai.''

The contestant then tells Munawar that he has met him 4 times before. To which Munawar tells him that he does not even remember meeting him once. Munawar says, ''Mujhe ek bhi baar yaad nahi hai, toh samajh jaa tu kitna important hai.'' The contestant then intervenes and says, ''Jis jail mein aap thhe, us jail mein mera tau (uncle) jailor tha.''

While all the other judges, including Elvish Yadav are left stunned upon listening to this, Munawar loses his calm by now and retaliates saying, ''Tere jaise log na 4 b***d bech deta hoon, samajh raha hai? bech deta hoon samjh raha hai? Tere jaise 4 c***ye!'' ''Tabhi toh jail jaate ho bhai,'' the contestant then replies, leaving Munawar fuming and the other contestants shocked.

What happened post this is yet unknown, which has left fans of both Munawar and the show eagerly anticipating the full interaction now.