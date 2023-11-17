 Telugu Actress Rekha Boj Promises To Strip If Team India Wins World Cup Final Against Australia On Sunday, Gets Trolled
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTelugu Actress Rekha Boj Promises To Strip If Team India Wins World Cup Final Against Australia On Sunday, Gets Trolled

Telugu Actress Rekha Boj Promises To Strip If Team India Wins World Cup Final Against Australia On Sunday, Gets Trolled

The Mangalyam actress said she would strip at the Vishakhapatnam beach if India XI clinched the World Cup champions title

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 17, 2023, 08:19 PM IST
article-image

It isn't new that an emerging starlet makes a tall claim to strip to bare essentials whenever team India has qualified to play a World Cup finale. Back in 2011, when Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Team India were facing Kumar Sangakkara's Sri Lankan XI, Poonam Pandey, in a massive claim had promised to strip down for fans, if the Indian team won the World Cup.

However, when much against expectations and despite all odds, when India actually won the Final and were hailed as World champions, Pandey backtracked on her claim.

Read Also
WATCH: Telugu Actress Lakshmi Manchu Hits Man, Yells At Another For Blocking Camera During Interview
article-image

In a similar stunt to prove a point or possible gain unwarranted attention towards herself, Telugu actress Sri Sushma aka Rekha Boj, who enjoys an Instagram following of 370 K followers, has promised that if India wins against Australia in the final match on Sunday at the ongoing edition of the World Cup, she will strip at Vizag beach.

Sharing a tweet on her X formerly known as Twitter account, Rekha reveals, If India wins the World Cup, I will streak on Visakhapatnam beach. India World Cup కొడితే, వైజాగ్ బీచ్ లో streaking చేస్తా..."

See her tweet below:

Read Also
Mrunal Thakur To Marry Telugu Actor? Producer Allu Aravind Drops MAJOR Hint
article-image

Soon after she posted the tweet, fans took to negate her stating that she was trying 'cheap stunts' to garner attention.

One user wrote in Kannada, which translates to: "If you flaunt your clothes on the beach, a smart person can hit you with a stone, another person can make a video and get a like comment, that's all what's new in this."

Another used added, "If u streak in beach, I will kidnap you....."

Another user asked rather cheekily, "Date and time please"

Much after she was subjected to distasteful comments, Rekha vehemently backtracked on her claim and has apparently clarified that she has no intention of indulging in such acts.

The final is scheduled to be held on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and is expected to be graced by the presence of many eminent Indian personalities from politics, films and sports.

Read Also
Rashmika Mandanna Dubs In Hindi, Telugu And Kannada For Animal, Shares Brief Glimpse On Instagram
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Telugu Actress Rekha Boj Promises To Strip If Team India Wins World Cup Final Against Australia On...

Telugu Actress Rekha Boj Promises To Strip If Team India Wins World Cup Final Against Australia On...

Lollapalooza India 2024: Watching Jonas Brothers Perform LIVE In Mumbai Will Cost You Whopping...

Lollapalooza India 2024: Watching Jonas Brothers Perform LIVE In Mumbai Will Cost You Whopping...

Salman Khan Thanks Audience As Tiger 3 Crosses ₹300 Crore Worldwide: 'Have Put My Body On Line...

Salman Khan Thanks Audience As Tiger 3 Crosses ₹300 Crore Worldwide: 'Have Put My Body On Line...

Not Ranveer Singh But First Poster Of Ram Leela Featured Ranbir Kapoor, Reveals Writer

Not Ranveer Singh But First Poster Of Ram Leela Featured Ranbir Kapoor, Reveals Writer

Emraan Hashmi Expresses Regret For Controversial Remarks Made During Koffee With Karan S4, Says: I...

Emraan Hashmi Expresses Regret For Controversial Remarks Made During Koffee With Karan S4, Says: I...