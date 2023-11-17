Telugu Actress Rekha Boj Promises To Strip If Team India Wins World Cup Final Against Australia On Sunday, Gets Trolled

It isn't new that an emerging starlet makes a tall claim to strip to bare essentials whenever team India has qualified to play a World Cup finale. Back in 2011, when Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Team India were facing Kumar Sangakkara's Sri Lankan XI, Poonam Pandey, in a massive claim had promised to strip down for fans, if the Indian team won the World Cup.

However, when much against expectations and despite all odds, when India actually won the Final and were hailed as World champions, Pandey backtracked on her claim.

In a similar stunt to prove a point or possible gain unwarranted attention towards herself, Telugu actress Sri Sushma aka Rekha Boj, who enjoys an Instagram following of 370 K followers, has promised that if India wins against Australia in the final match on Sunday at the ongoing edition of the World Cup, she will strip at Vizag beach.

Sharing a tweet on her X formerly known as Twitter account, Rekha reveals, If India wins the World Cup, I will streak on Visakhapatnam beach. India World Cup కొడితే, వైజాగ్ బీచ్ లో streaking చేస్తా..."

See her tweet below:

If India wins the World Cup,

I will streak on Visakhapatnam beach.

India World Cup కొడితే, వైజాగ్ బీచ్ లో streaking చేస్తా... — Rekha Boj (@rekha_boj) November 15, 2023

Soon after she posted the tweet, fans took to negate her stating that she was trying 'cheap stunts' to garner attention.

One user wrote in Kannada, which translates to: "If you flaunt your clothes on the beach, a smart person can hit you with a stone, another person can make a video and get a like comment, that's all what's new in this."

Another used added, "If u streak in beach, I will kidnap you....."

If u streak in beach, I will kidnap you..... — Intu (@intyajm9702) November 17, 2023

Another user asked rather cheekily, "Date and time please"

Date & Time please — shaik rameez (@1304shaik) November 17, 2023

Much after she was subjected to distasteful comments, Rekha vehemently backtracked on her claim and has apparently clarified that she has no intention of indulging in such acts.

The final is scheduled to be held on November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and is expected to be graced by the presence of many eminent Indian personalities from politics, films and sports.

