Television Actor Bhupinder Singh Accused Of Murder, Is Apprehended In Uttar Pradesh

Television actor Bhupinder Singh, along with his associates, has been arrested in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, in connection with a murder that arose from a dispute over tree falling. Bhupinder fired rounds from his licensed revolver without specific targets, resulting in the death of one individual and injuries to three others. In response to a complaint filed by the deceased's uncle, the police registered a case against the actor and took him into custody. Authorities are currently in pursuit of two other accomplices who remain at large.

Bhupinder Singh, the son of Pritam Singh, resides in the village of Kuankheda Khadri, where his family owns a farmhouse. Adjacent to Gurdeep Singh's residence, a dispute arose on Sunday regarding a eucalyptus tree situated on the border of their respective premises. The disagreement escalated, leading Bhupinder to fire rounds from a licensed handgun. Tragically, Gurdeep Singh, his wife Meerabai, and their son Amrik suffered severe injuries, while Gobind Singh, Gurdeep Singh's 22-year-old son, succumbed to the gunshot immediately.

Upon receiving the information, DIG Muniraj promptly visited the scene to inquire about the wellness of the injured. Subsequently, a murder case was filed late at night against Bhupinder, along with his domestic help Gyan Singh, Jeevan Singh, and Gurjar Singh, based on the accusation made by Gurdeep's brother, Jeet. Gyan Singh was apprehended by the police later that evening. The arrested individuals, Bhupinder Singh and Gyan Singh were presented in court on Monday, while Jeevan Singh and Gurjar Singh remain absconding.

Bhupinder began his career with the television series Jai Mahabharat. To date, he has featured in various TV shows, including 857 Kranti, Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kam, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Ek Haseena Thi, Tere Sheher Mein, Kaala Tika, and Rishton Ka Chakravyuh. Beyond television, Bhupendra has also done a few Bollywood films including Sham Ghansham and Yuuvraaj.