Technician Dies, Three Injured After Gas Cylinder Explosion On SJ Suryah's Killer Set In Chennai

SJ Suryah |

A tragic accident on the set of actor-filmmaker SJ Suryah’s upcoming film Killer claimed the life of a young technician and left at least three others injured. The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday (June 3) during the filming of a crucial action sequence at the Binny Mills complex in Perambur, Chennai.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, a balloon gas cylinder being used while shooting a bomb blast scene suddenly exploded, causing panic on the set.

The injured technicians have been identified as Madhan (26) from Maduravoyal, Sakthivel (27) from Kundrathur, Surya (23) from Maduravoyal, and Dinakaran (24) from Nerkundram. While some reports claim that five crew members were injured, there has been no official confirmation regarding the higher number.

All the injured workers, who reportedly belong to the special effects department, were rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. However, Madhan succumbed to his injuries, while the remaining technicians continue to receive treatment.

Police and emergency rescue teams reached the location soon after the explosion and began preliminary investigations. Authorities have registered a case and are examining the exact cause of the blast. Investigators are also expected to determine whether all necessary safety measures were in place or if the accident resulted from a technical failure.

At present, it remains unclear whether SJ Suryah was present on the set when the accident occurred. Neither the actor-director nor the makers of Killer have issued an official statement so far.

The film, which marks SJ Suryah's return to direction, also stars actress Preethi Asrani. Following the incident, shooting has reportedly been halted until further notice.

Film Industry Safety Under Spotlight Again

The accident has reignited concerns about the safety of technicians and workers involved in high-risk film shoots. In recent years, the Tamil film industry has witnessed several tragic on-set incidents.

Earlier, 28-year-old art department member Karthikeyan died after being electrocuted while constructing a set for Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, at a studio in Panaiyur.

In 2025, stuntman Elumalai, 54, lost his life after falling nearly 20 feet while filming an action sequence for Sardar 2, starring Karthi and directed by PS Mithran, at LV Prasad Studios.

The same year, stunt professional SM Raju died while performing a car-toppling stunt for Pa Ranjith's Vettuvam, featuring Sobhita Dhulipala.

One of the industry's most devastating accidents occurred in 2020 during the shooting of Indian 2, directed by Shankar and starring Kamal Haasan. Three assistant directors — Krishna, Chandran and Madhu — were killed, while nine others sustained injuries after a massive lighting crane collapsed on the set at EVP Film City.