Tragedy On Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Set: 28-Year-Old Crew Member Dies Of Electric Shock During Shoot Preparations In Chennai

A still from Jailer 2 announcement video |

A tragic incident took place on the sets of Jailer 2 in Chennai after a crew member reportedly died due to an electric shock during set work. The upcoming film stars Rajinikanth in the lead role and is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

According to a report in India Today, the deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Karthikeyan, who worked in the film’s art department. According to police officials, the incident occurred at a private film studio in Panaiyur, Chennai, on Thursday (May 14).

As per preliminary information, Karthikeyan was involved in erecting a house-like structure for the shoot when he allegedly suffered a fatal electric shock. Authorities suspect an electrical leak may have caused the accident.

Police officials stated that an investigation is currently underway to determine the exact circumstances behind the incident. The Kanathur police have reportedly not yet registered an FIR in the case.

The incident comes shortly after the makers announced the completion of the film’s shoot. On April 21, production house Sun Pictures had shared pictures from the wrap-up celebrations, where Rajinikanth and Nelson Dilipkumar were seen cutting a cake with the cast and crew members.

So far, the makers of the film have not released an official statement regarding the crew member’s death.

About Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer. Earlier, Rajinikanth had mentioned that the sequel was expected to release on June 12, 2026. However, the production house has not officially confirmed the release date yet.

Reports now suggest that the release could be pushed further. According to industry buzz, the makers were exploring release windows between June and August before reportedly considering September 4 to coincide with Krishna Jayanthi festivities.

The film will also feature Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and Mirnaa reprising their roles from the first instalment.