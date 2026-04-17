After Jana Nayagan, Rajinikanth Starrer Jailer 2 Video Clip Gets Leaked Online; Makers Request Fans Not To Share It

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Leaked | YouTube

After the leak of Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan, now one Kollywood film has become the victim of piracy. We are talking about Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2. A video clip from the film was leaked online recently, and had gone viral on social media. The makers have warned everyone from sharing the clip.

A statement from the spokesperson of Sun Pictures (producers of the film), read, "Dear All, We would like to bring to your attention that a Video clip from the sets of Jailer 2 is currently being circulated on social media platforms. Our anti-piracy team is actively monitoring the situation and will be taking necessary action to remove such content, including initiating measures against accounts involved in sharing or promoting these clips."

Makers Request Fans & Media Not To Share The Leaked Content Of Jailer 2

In their statement, the makers have further requested the fan clubs and media not to share the leaked content. The statement further read, “We kindly request members of the media and fans club to refrain from using, sharing, or reposting this video, in order to avoid any potential suspension or restrictions on their accounts. Please note that the production will not be held responsible for any such actions taken or to retrieve the accounts. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”

The situation is quite concerning for the Tamil film industry, as within just a few days, the content of two big films was leaked online.

Jailer 2 Release Date & Cast

Jailer 2 is a sequel to Rajinikanth's 2023 hit film Jailer. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the movie also stars S. J. Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Anna Rajan, Jatin Sarna, and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

The movie also has cameos of veteran actors like Mithun Chakraborty, Mohanlal, and Shiva Rajkumar. Reportedly, even Shah Rukh Khan was supposed to do a cameo in the film, but he opted out of it.

Jailer 2 is reportedly slated to release in August this year.