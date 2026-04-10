'He Posted A Hit-Back Status': Rajinikanth Calls Jana Nayagan Leak 'Shocking And Deeply Distressing' After Being Called Out For Not Reacting

Rajinikanth Calls Jana Nayagan Leak 'Shocking And Deeply Distressing' After Being Called Out For Not Reacting |

After Thalapathy Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan was leaked online, several South Indian actors came out in support of the team, taking to social media to condemn piracy and urge fans not to watch or circulate the leaked version. While many voices joined in, fans were particularly awaiting a reaction from Rajinikanth, flooding social media with messages tagging the veteran actor. He has now responded, calling the incident "shocking and deeply distressing."

Rajinikanth tweeted, "The film Jana Nayagan being leaked online by unknown individuals is shocking and deeply distressing (as translated)." He further asked the government bodies to take action against the piracy and identify the responsible. Coolie actor added, "Film bodies should raise their voice against this, and the government must identify those responsible and take strict action against them."

Rajinikanth's post ended with "Such crimes should not continue in the future."

Since the post came after many were tagging the actor and calling him out for not reacting, one user tweeted, "He posted a hit-back status." Another reacted, "Oh man, that slap you landed was something else Now I'm all set to speak up, thanks." As many continued to question Rajinikanth for not speaking up, another user wrote, "Everyone should say SORRY to thalaivar he's Vijay's caretaker always."

Everyone should say SORRY to thalaivar❤️ he's Vijay's caretaker always.... 👍🏻 — Vijay (@ImVlJAY) April 10, 2026

Several South Indian film personalities, including Chiranjeevi, Sivakarthikeyan, Vijay Antony, Karthi, Suriya, Vishal, Kavin, Jiiva, Sibi Sathyaraj, Shanthnu, and Khushbu Sundar, have reacted strongly to the Jana Nayagan leak, condemning piracy and urging audiences to support the film in theatres.

Amid the widespread industry response, actress Janhvi Kapoor also shared her reaction, praising Thalapathy Vijay’s star power and resilience. She said, “Thalapathi is a celebration. These silly acts can never stop Thalapathi.”

Following the leak of Jana Nayagan scenes online, KVN Productions issued a strong statement on social media condemning the act of piracy and warning against the circulation of any leaked content. The production house urged viewers to refrain from engaging with or sharing such material, stating that strict legal action will be taken against offenders. The statement read, “Every digital action is traceable, and we have already initiated necessary investigation including forensic investigation and complaints against persons involved and are actively identifying all others in the chain of circulation. Strict civil and criminal proceedings will be pursued against every offender without exception."