Don 3 Row: FWICE Withdraws Non-Cooperation Directive Against Ranveer Singh Following Legal Notice, Says 'No One Has Won Or Lost'

Actor Ranveer Singh received major relief in the ongoing Don 3 controversy, with the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) officially withdrawing its non-cooperation directive against him. The decision was announced on Wednesday (June 3) after discussions involving several key industry bodies, including the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA), the Producers Guild of India (PGI) and the Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA).

The move comes days after FWICE issued the directive over Ranveer's reported exit from Farhan Akhtar's much-awaited film Don 3. The matter later escalated when the actor sent a legal notice to the organisation.

Speaking to reporters, FWICE president BN Tiwari confirmed that the directive had been revoked with immediate effect.

"We are taking back our non cooperative directive from immediate effect after a request by IMPAA, the producers' guild and CINTAA. We have been told that we should all sit together with the producers' body and take an appropriate decision where neither the producers and directors nor the actor face any issues," FWICE president BN Tiwari told reporters in Mumbai, according to PTI.

Tiwari also clarified that the organisation does not view the development as a victory or defeat for either side. "No one has won or lost in this matter. Our legal department will respond to his legal notice," he added.

Read Also Ranveer Singh Sends Legal Notice To FWICE Amid Don 3 Controversy: Report

How the Dispute Began

The controversy began on May 25 when FWICE announced a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer following a complaint filed by Farhan and his producing partner Ritesh Sidhwani with the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA).

The matter was subsequently referred to FWICE for intervention.

According to reports, Don 3 has been in development for nearly three years and is yet to go on floors. The producers have reportedly claimed that more than Rs 45 crore has already been invested in the film's pre-production process.

Ranveer Singh Maintained Silence

Amid the growing dispute, Ranveer Singh chose not to comment publicly on the issue. However, his spokesperson issued a statement emphasizing the actor's respect for everyone associated with the project and the film industry.

“Throughout the recent developments surrounding ‘Don 3’, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect,” the statement said.

The spokesperson also stated that Singh continues to hold “deep respect and goodwill” for all those connected to the film and the industry.