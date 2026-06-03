Ranveer Singh Sends Legal Notice To FWICE Amid Don 3 Controversy: Report

Ranveer Singh Vs FWICE | Instagram

Last week, during a press conference, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees announced that it had issued a 'non-cooperation directive' against Ranveer Singh, and that none of the federation's members would work with the actor until the Don 3 issue is resolved.

Now, according to a Hindustan Times report, the actor has sent a legal notice to FWICE over the non-cooperation directive issued against him. The legal notice was sent to the federation on Tuesday. It is not yet known what the Dhurandhar actor has sought in the notice, but the federation will now reportedly have to respond to the notice in court.

FWICE issues Non-Cooperation Directive against Actor Ranveer singh



The letter reads, "...The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has taken serious cognisance of the complaint forwarded to it by the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) concerning… pic.twitter.com/bX6fWAgxdA — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2026

Ranveer Singh Vs FWICE

During the press conference, a few members of the FWICE revealed that Don 3 makers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani had approached them and made a complaint against Ranveer, as the actor made an exit from the film just a few weeks before the shoot.

The federation stated that they invited Ranveer thrice, but he did not come and speak to them, and later sent an email stating that the issue does not fall under their jurisdiction. So, that is why they issued a 'non-cooperation directive' against the actor.

Ranveer Singh's Statement

After FWICE's press conference, Ranveer's team shared a statement which read, “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity, and mutual respect. While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead."

The statement further read, "He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance."