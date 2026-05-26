Ranveer Singh Makes First Public Appearance After FWICE Ban, Covers Face With Mask At Mumbai Airport - VIDEO

Ranveer Singh at Mumbai airport | ANI photos

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh made his first public appearance after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against him in connection with the ongoing Don 3 controversy. He was spotted at Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning (May 26), where he chose to keep a low profile by covering his face with a mask and sunglasses.

Despite the attention surrounding him, the actor appeared calm and stylish in a traditional white kurta-pyjama paired with a Nehru jacket. He was seen walking into the airport amid tight security.

Ranveer's airport appearance came just hours after FWICE took action against him, alleging that he did not respond to repeated requests to appear before the body regarding the Don 3 issue. According to reports, the federation had sent him three reminders before issuing the directive.

The matter reportedly began after filmmaker Farhan Akhtar approached the federation with a complaint over Ranveer’s exit from the much-awaited film. Farhan's Excel Entertainment had announced Ranveer as the new Don in August 2023 with a teaser introducing him in the iconic role.

In its official letter, FWICE stated, "The complaint was filed by filmmaker Farhan Akhtar before IFTDA on 11th April 2026, following which the matter was officially referred to FWICE for further course of action and appropriate intervention. In accordance with the principles of fairness, transparency, and natural justice, FWICE convened meetings to hear the matter from all concerned parties. Farhan Akhtar, along with the producer of the film. During the proceedings, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani informed FWICE that they have already incurred approximately Rs. 45 crores towards the pre-production of the film. He expressed grave concern that the sudden withdrawal of such a leading actor from the project at an advanced stage could expose the producer to severe financial losses and adversely affect the overall execution of the film."

Soon after the directive was issued, Ranveer responded through a statement released by his spokesperson.

"Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect," the statement read.

It further added, "While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead."

The spokesperson also said that the actor has chosen to maintain "restraint" amid the controversy.

"He continues to hold deep respect and goodwill for all those involved and sincerely wishes the franchise continued success. Choosing restraint and grace in moments like these has always been a conscious decision on his part, and he will continue to maintain the same stance," the statement added.

The controversy comes at a time when Ranveer is enjoying massive success at the box office with his blockbuster Dhurandhar franchise.