Prabhas' Fauzi Unit Member Dies, 5 Injured In Tragic Road Accident In Hyderabad; Shoot Suspended

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A tragic incident has been reported involving the team of Prabhas' upcoming Tollywood film Fauzi. According to reports, a member of the film's unit died in a road accident while travelling to Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad for the shoot. The mishap has also left several others injured. The accident reportedly took place near Abdullapurmet on the outskirts of Hyderabad, claiming one life and causing serious injuries to five others.

Reports state that the injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Following the incident, the makers have temporarily suspended the shoot as a mark of respect for the deceased and to allow authorities to complete necessary procedures.

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Police reports state that the tragic accident took place when the vehicle carrying members of the film crew lost control and rammed into cement divider blocks near Abdullapurmet. Authorities stated that the crash was likely caused due to the driver losing control of the vehicle. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Choutuppal police station, close to the Toopranpet bridge.

The production team is also said to be fully cooperating with local authorities as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash. Further details are awaited as officials continue to examine the exact cause of the accident and assess whether safety protocols were properly followed during travel.

As of now, an official statement from the makers is awaited.

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Prabhas was last seen in The Raja Saab, starring Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Boman Irani, was released on January 9; however, despite being one of the most anticipated films among Prabhas' fans and touted as a potential blockbuster, it underperformed at the box office and received largely negative reviews from netizens, many of whom labelled it 'cringe.'

Next, he has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit.

