 'Tearing Apart A Classic': Pakistani Actor Adnan Siddiqui SLAMS Kriti Sanon's Song Akhiyaan De Kol From Do Patti, Calls It 'Sordid Ripoff'
In the song, Kriti can be seen showing off her killer moves in a red latex bodycon outfit. The new version has been sung by Shilpa Rao

Updated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 10:59 AM IST
Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui criticised the makers of Kriti Sanon's upcoming film, Do Patti, for recreating the classic song, Akhiyaan De Kol, in the film. The song, originally sung by legendary Pakistani singer Reshma, has been revamped with some peppy beats, and Adnan seems to have taken a dislike for it.

In the song, Kriti can be seen showing off her killer moves in a red latex bodycon outfit. The new version has been sung by Shilpa Rao, and it plays an important part in the film's narrative.

Taking an offence to the recreation, Adnan took to his X handle recently and slammed the makers for 'tearing apart' the original song. "Imitation can be flattering, but not when it means tearing apart a classic by a legend. Please show some respect for Reshma jee and the legacy she left behind. Her music deserves to be treated with the dignity it commands, not reduced to just another sordid ripoff," he wrote.

Not just him, but Pakistani actress Mishi Khan also gave a thumbs down to the remix version of Akhiyaan De Kol. "Ruined the song...shame on you," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Kriti is set to mark her debut as a producer with Do Patti, and it will also be the first time that the actress will be seen in a double role. The film also stars Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh in lead roles.

In the film, Kajol, who will be seen playing a cop, navigates her way through a web of lies, spread by the two Kritis and Shaheer. The trailer of the film was released a few days ago, and the makers claimed that Kriti will be seen in a totally new avatar in the film.

Do Patti is scheduled to release on Netflix on October 25.

