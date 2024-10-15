 Do Patti OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kajol, Kriti Sanon's Film Online
Do Patti OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kajol, Kriti Sanon's Film Online

The upcoming thriller film is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, and it is written by Kanika Dhillon

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 08:45 PM IST
article-image

Do Patti is a thriller film starring Kajol and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to release on OTT in October 2024.

When and where to watch Do Patti?

The upcoming film is set to stream online on October 25, 2024. It will be available on Netflix. The streaming giant shared the trailer of the film on X and captioned, "Do Patti ke iss khel mein har sach ke peeche ek jhoot hai 🤫Watch Do Patti on 25 October, only on Netflix."

Plot

The film tells the story of a young girl named Saumya who falls in love with Dhruv Sood. After spending time with Dhruv, she confesses her feelings to him, and they get married. However, things take a dramatic turn when Saumya's twin sister, Shailee, appears in her life and threatens to take Dhruv away from her. What does Saumya do when she discovers that Dhruv has been jailed in a case of attempted murder?

Cast and production of Do Pati

The cast of the film includes Kajol as Vidya Jyoti Kanwar, Kriti Sanon, Shaheer Sheikh, Tanvi Azmi, Prachee Shah Paandya, Vivek Mushran, and Brijendra Kala, among others. The film is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, and it is written by Kanika Dhillon. It is produced by Kanika Dhillon and Kriti Sanon under Blue Butterfly Films and Katha Pictures. Mart Ratassepp has done the cinematography and Anurag Saikia has composed the music with Sachet Parampara.

