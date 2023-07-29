 Taylor Swift's Concert *Literally* Causes An Earthquake In Seattle
As fans danced the night away at Taylor Swift's concert, a local seismometer detected seismic activity equal to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, and it is now being tagged as the 'Swiftie Quake'.

Updated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 09:41 AM IST
article-image

When fans stated that Taylor Swift's recent Eras Tour concert in Seattle was 'earth-shattering', they were not kidding. The American singing sensation performed at the Lumen Field in Seattle on July 22 and 23, and according to seismologist Jackie Caplan-Auerbach, it literally caused an earthquake in the city.

article-image

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

The Eras Tour is said to be one of the most expensive tours, with the total cost estimated to be at least $100 million, if not more.

The concerts on both July 22 and 23 were sold out with 1.44 lakh Swifties attending the dream performance.

The phenomenon also reminded fans of the time when Seattle Seahawks fans erupted in a massive celebration after Marshawn 'Beast Mode' Lynch's impressive touchdown in an NFC wilcard fame against the New Orleans Saints.

article-image

Songs responsible for the earthquake

Seismologist Mouse Reusch from the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network revealed the exact moments when seismic activities were detected during the concert.

Swift induced tremors after she belted out her hit numbers 'Blank Space' and 'Shake It Off', and she actually did shake it off.

Seismologists mentioned that the earthquake was more powerful that the 'Beast Quake', as it lasted for hours and the magnitude too was much higher.

Swift, who was unaware of the seismic activity that she caused, thanked her fans with a heartfelt note on her Instagram handle.

"Seattle that was genuinely one of my favorite weekends ever. Thank you for everything. All the cheering, screaming, jumping, dancing, singing at the top of your lungs," she wrote.

