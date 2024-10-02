 Tara Sutaria Rubbishes Reports Of Dating 41-Year-Old Actor Arunoday Singh: 'He's A Dear Friend'
Tara Sutaria was previously dating Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Aadar Jain

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 11:00 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria recently reacted to dating rumours with actor Arunoday Singh. In August 2024, it was reported that she is in relationship with the Jism 2 actor, however, the two did not make their relationship official yet and this is for the first time that Tara has reacted to the dating rumours.

During an interaction with Hindustan Times, Tara quashed the rumours and stated that she is 'single'. Opening up about her relationship with the actor, Tara said, "Arunoday is a dear friend of mine and I am single."

It is not known if they broke up recently or if they ever really dated each other.

article-image

On August 1, a report in ETimes confirmed that Tara is dating Arunoday, and it also claimed that the two have been together for over a year and a half.

Tara was previously dating Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Aadar Jain, and the two had even made their relationship official, however, it was short-lived.

Tara marked her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2, with Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. At present, she is 28 years old. Arunoday, on the other hand, is 41-year-old. He is the grandson of two-times Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Arjun Singh.

Arunoday was previously married to Lee Elton. After three years of marriage, the two decided to part ways in 2019.

Besides Jism 2, Arunoday has also been a part of projects like Aisha, Main Tera Hero, Love Per Square Foot and Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tara is rumoured to be a part of KGF star Yash's upcoming film Toxic. For those unversed, a few days back, it was reported that Tara has been signed as Yash's love interest in the upcoming action thriller which is being directed by Geethu Mohandas. However, Tara had quashed the reports.

She has not announced any of her upcoming projects yet.

