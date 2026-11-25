Tanya Mittal And Ekta Kapoor's Much-Awaited TV Show Gets BIG Update; Producer Says 'We Haven't Forgotten' - VIDEO |

Ekta Kapoor had promised Tanya Mittal that she would collaborate with her on a television show. While fans have been waiting for an update for months, there was no news about the project, leading many to believe that it might have been shelved. However, Ekta has now clarified that she has not forgotten her promise and has shared an interesting update about the upcoming show.

Ekta recently went live on social media to discuss Gaurav Khanna and Shraddha Arya's new show, Dil Ki Bwafaiyaan. During the session, a user asked her if there was any update on Tanya Mittal. Responding to the question, Ekta said, "So, I must say that I am going to be starting a show soon."

Ekta Kapoor annouces Tanya Mittal show 🔥😭 can’t wait anymore. So exciting! #TanyaMittal https://t.co/srUsAOrbst — yesh (@yeshaspain) November 24, 2026

Further teasing the project and hinting that it would be something unexpected, the producer added, "It's going to be something that people don't expect. So, wait for the Tanya Mittal show that we put out."

Putting rumours about her forgetting the promise to rest, Ekta clarified, "It's not that we have forgotten." She also took a dig at media pages making assumptions about the project, adding, "Let no media pages get away with that."

Read Also Comedian Yash Maheshwari Issues Public Apology After Bihari Women Sindoor Joke Sparks Outrage;...

Tanya, too, reposted Ekta's announcement on her Instagram Story, seemingly expressing her excitement about the upcoming collaboration. However, details about the show's storyline, format and release timeline are yet to be revealed.

Tanya's association with Ekta dates back to her stint on Bigg Boss 19 in November 2025. During a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Ekta entered the house and expressed her interest in casting Tanya in one of her television shows. Making the offer in front of host Salman Khan and the other contestants, she told Tanya, "Jab tum bahar aaogi, seedha mera serial karogi." The offer left Tanya visibly excited, and she called it a dream come true. Ekta's promise became a major talking point among viewers, who have since been waiting to see the two collaborate on screen.