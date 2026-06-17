'Social Media Toxic Nahi Hona Chahiye': Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal Defends Pranit More Amid 'Rs 370 Biryani' Row- VIDEO

Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal Defends Pranit More Amid 'Rs 370 Biryani' Row- VIDEO |

Bigg Boss 19 fame Tanya Mittal has weighed in on the controversy surrounding former fellow contestant Pranit More. While admitting that she was never particularly fond of Pranit's behaviour inside the house and disliked the way he addressed people as "tu," Tanya said that the level of backlash he is currently facing over his "Rs. 370 ki biryani" remark has crossed a line. According to her, criticism is justified, but the relentless trolling and online hate directed at him have now made social media "toxic."

Speaking on The Super Womaniya Show, Tanya addressed the ongoing controversy and expressed concern over the intensity of the reactions against Pranit. She said, "Mujhe Pranit ke liye bura bhi lagta hai...Koi galti hui, uspe FIRs ho gaye, usko lynch kara. But, hame ye nahi bhulna chahiye that everybody has a family." While making it clear that she does not support Pranit's actions, Tanya stressed that no one deserves to be endlessly targeted online for a mistake. She argued that people should hold individuals accountable but should also know when to stop.

Tanya further said, "Jo usne kiya, aur ye sara kiya, galti insaan se hoti hai. Usne kaari, maafi mangi." Emphasising the need for compassion, she urged social media users not to let criticism turn into harassment. She further suggested to all the people, "Hame ke point ke baad social media toxic nahi hona chahiye." Tanya also pointed out that anyone can make mistakes and that people should try to put themselves in another person's position before joining online hate campaigns. She added, "Ham sabko ye sochna chahiye kal to ham bhi uski jagah ho sakte hain."

Drawing from her own experiences, Tanya said that while she is speaking about Pranit's controversy today, she could very well find herself in a similar situation tomorrow. She remarked, "Aaj main ye bol rahi hoon, kal ko mere se bhi koi galti ho sakti hai, tab mujhe bhi social media kahi ka nahi chorega." She maintained that accountability is important, but excessive trolling serves no purpose and often ends up affecting not just the individual but their loved ones as well.

Urging people to draw a line, Tanya concluded, "Ek point ke baad ruk jana chahiye. Bura bolo, kisi pe sawal uthao then stop." She added, "Itna karo ki aaj uska Parivar bhi samaj me reh paye." Through her remarks, Tanya called for a more balanced approach to criticism, one that holds people responsible for their actions without subjecting them and their families to endless online abuse.