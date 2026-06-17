Gurugram Police Register FIR Against Pranit More & Himanshu Jangra Over Viral '370 Biryani' Controversy Following NCW Complaint | file pic

Gurugram: Gurugram Police has registered a case against comedian Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra in connection with the viral "370 Biryani" controversy, acting on a complaint received from the National Commission for Women (NCW).

FIR registered in Gurugram

The FIR has been lodged at DLF Phase-2 Police Station under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act and Sections 294, 353(3), 75(2), and 75(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police have issued notices to both accused, directing them to join the investigation, while separate notices have been sent to social media platforms seeking the removal of the video.

NCW complaint triggers action

According to Gurugram Police, the case relates to an objectionable video that went viral on social media and concerns the dignity and respect of women.

Authorities said the action was taken after receiving a complaint from the NCW and taking suo motu cognisance of the matter.

Authorities also confirmed that legal requests have been sent to social media platforms to prevent further circulation of the content.

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Investigation and legal warnings

The investigation is currently being conducted under the direction of the Commissioner of Police, Gurugram.

Police said strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty of activities that violate the dignity and honour of women.

Jangra addresses controversy

The development comes days after Himanshu Jangra publicly addressed the controversy surrounding a viral crowd-work video from More's stand-up show.

In a video shared on Instagram on June 14, Jangra said parts of the dating story he narrated during the show had been improvised for entertainment.

"Maine jo waha pe story batayi, usmein jo ladki ki baat kar raha hoon main... haan maine ek ladki ko date kiya tha... but sir jo maine waha pe bataya woh totally true nahi tha. Wo ek improvise karke story batayi thi maine waha par," he said. (The story I told there, the girl I was talking about... yes, I did date a girl. But sir, what I said there was not completely true. I had improvised that story and told it there.)

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Apology and impact

Jangra also apologised for his remarks, and said, "Mai maanta hoon ki maine kuch galat words use kiye the. Mai is ke liye sorry maangna chahunga. Wo maine jo bataya tha wo sirf ek entertainment way me bataya tha. Mera koi bhi aisa intention ya mentality nahi hai." (I admit that I used some inappropriate words. I would like to apologise for that. What I said was presented only for entertainment purposes. I did not have any such intention or mindset.)

Speaking about the fallout from the controversy, Jangra said he had faced intense online trolling and lost his job. "Ab ghar waalo ko dekhta hoon to bohot zyada regret feel hota hai ki kyu gaya tha us show mein mai," he said while describing the impact on his family. (Now, whenever I look at my family, I feel a lot of regret and keep wondering why I went to that show in the first place.)

More apology by Pranit More

Earlier, More had also issued a public apology over the incident. In a video shared on Instagram on June 13, the comedian said, "I think I deserve this hate because when I was doing crowd work with that guy he said a lot of derogatory things, but everyone was laughing at him so I got carried away."

Calling it a "lapse in judgement," More acknowledged that he had provided a platform for the remarks and apologised to those affected.

Maharashtra Cyber case

The latest FIR in Gurugram follows separate action by Maharashtra Cyber, which has already registered a case against More, Jangra, MBBS student Sejal Pawar and others over the alleged publication and circulation of obscene and objectionable content linked to the stand-up comedy show.

That case was also filed under relevant provisions of the BNS and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)